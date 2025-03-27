Inside a Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic

In-clinic abortion care has returned to Missouri for the first time in seven years, but people seeking those services are still learning to navigate the new system. We'll take a tour behind the scenes of one Planned Parenthood health clinic in Columbia.

KBIA’s Rebecca Smith spoke with health care providers staffing central Missouri’s only abortion clinic, and saw what it's like for patients.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker, and Gabe Rosenberg.