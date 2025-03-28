'Repair and reuse' is this Kansas City group's mission

We live in a “throwaway society,” and now landfills are reaching their capacity with items that could be fixed. One Kansas City group is trying to change that by encouraging people to repair their broken stuff.

Landfills in Shawnee, Kansas, and Sugar Creek, Missouri, are filling up with trash too quickly. KCUR’s Brandon Azim reports on one nonprofit's efforts to help people repair usable items rather than toss them to the curb.

