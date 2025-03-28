© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
'Repair and reuse' is this Kansas City group's mission

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
We live in a “throwaway society,” and now landfills are reaching their capacity with items that could be fixed. One Kansas City group is trying to change that by encouraging people to repair their broken stuff.

Landfills in Shawnee, Kansas, and Sugar Creek, Missouri, are filling up with trash too quickly. KCUR’s Brandon Azim reports on one nonprofit's efforts to help people repair usable items rather than toss them to the curb.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
