What does Kansas City need before the World Cup arrives?

Kansas City will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer, the smallest city in North America to join the festivities. Is the city equipped to handle the huge influx of tourists and their transportation and housing needs?

KC2026 Chief Operating Officer Lindsey Douglas sat down with KCUR's Steve Kraske to talk about how the city is preparing for this major event, and what it means for the local community.

