Hunting Kansas coyotes at night

Kansas ranks fourth in the nation in coyote populations. The state encouraged hunting them, and even legalized using night vision, but some property owners and regulars are concerned. Plus: A new exhibition of art by South Asian immigrants is highlighting the challenges many people in Missouri face when they first come to the United States.

Coyote populations are high and largely unwelcome in many Kansas communities. The state has encouraged hunting them and has even legalized hunting them using night vision. As Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports, the state is now reviewing the night hunting rules.

A Missouri art exhibit featuring the work of South Asian artists who emigrated to the U.S. is putting a spotlight on some of the challenges immigrants face in this country. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marissanne Lewis-Thompson spoke to artist Mee Jey about her work in the exhibit and how her new identity in the U.S. helped shape her art.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.