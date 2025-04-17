Why an 'enrollment cliff' could be bad news for Missouri colleges

The number of students heading to college is projected to decline after this fall. The financial impact is putting some Missouri institutions at risk of significant cuts — or closure. Plus: Some kindergarten classes in Kansas are rediscovering what young children can learn through old-fashioned free play.

The number of students heading to college this fall is projected to be the biggest ever —and then it's expected to drop precipitously in the year after. For some schools, that’s more than just a demographic concern. In the first part of her series on the coming "enrollment cliff," KBIA's Aminah Jenkins reports the financial impact is putting some Missouri institutions at risk.

As full-day kindergarten has become more widely available in Kansas, it has also become more rigorous. Kindergarten classes feature bell-to-bell lessons designed to prepare youngsters for first grade. But some districts are bringing back old-school playtime, as Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports.

