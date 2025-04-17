© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why an 'enrollment cliff' could be bad news for Missouri colleges

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The number of students heading to college is projected to decline after this fall. The financial impact is putting some Missouri institutions at risk of significant cuts — or closure. Plus: Some kindergarten classes in Kansas are rediscovering what young children can learn through old-fashioned free play.

The number of students heading to college this fall is projected to be the biggest ever —and then it's expected to drop precipitously in the year after. For some schools, that’s more than just a demographic concern. In the first part of her series on the coming "enrollment cliff," KBIA's Aminah Jenkins reports the financial impact is putting some Missouri institutions at risk.

As full-day kindergarten has become more widely available in Kansas, it has also become more rigorous. Kindergarten classes feature bell-to-bell lessons designed to prepare youngsters for first grade. But some districts are bringing back old-school playtime, as Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today educationhigher educationcollegekindergartenplay
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
