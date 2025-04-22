© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Jackson County needs a budget

By Luke X. Martin,
Byron J. Love
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
In a 5-4 vote last year, Jackson County legislators approved a budget that was later vetoed by County Executive Frank White. Now more than three months into 2025, Jackson County has yet to pass a spending plan. Hear why the gridlock has led to a lawsuit and why some county services aren't being funded.

Steve Kraske spoke with government reporters Josh Merchant of The Beacon and KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates about the stalemate on KCUR's Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke Martin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.



Luke X. Martin
Byron J. Love
