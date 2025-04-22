Jackson County needs a budget

In a 5-4 vote last year, Jackson County legislators approved a budget that was later vetoed by County Executive Frank White. Now more than three months into 2025, Jackson County has yet to pass a spending plan. Hear why the gridlock has led to a lawsuit and why some county services aren't being funded.

Steve Kraske spoke with government reporters Josh Merchant of The Beacon and KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates about the stalemate on KCUR's Up To Date.

