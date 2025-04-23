© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A fight brews over an ICE detention center in Kansas

By Peggy Lowe,
Olivia Hewitt
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A private prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, could reopen to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. Plus: Farmers fear the trade war could cause another farm crisis.

A private prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, that closed amid allegations of mismanagement could reopen to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a single lawsuit could decide whether Leavenworth will become a regional linchpin for President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

The trade war comes at a terrible time for American farmers. Many were already losing money. Crop prices are low and costs for fertilizer and farm equipment are way up. Tariffs are likely to make things worse. As Frank Morris reports for Harvest Public Media, some fear that could set the stage for the worst farm crisis in 45 years.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Peggy Lowe
As KCUR’s public safety and justice reporter, I put the people affected by the criminal justice system front and center, so you can learn about different perspectives through empathetic, contextual and informative reporting. My investigative work shines a light on often secretive processes, countering official narratives and exposing injustices. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
