A fight brews over an ICE detention center in Kansas

A private prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, that closed amid allegations of mismanagement could reopen to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a single lawsuit could decide whether Leavenworth will become a regional linchpin for President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

The trade war comes at a terrible time for American farmers. Many were already losing money. Crop prices are low and costs for fertilizer and farm equipment are way up. Tariffs are likely to make things worse. As Frank Morris reports for Harvest Public Media, some fear that could set the stage for the worst farm crisis in 45 years.

