Is KCPD making progress on cases of missing Black people?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Black people are reported missing in higher numbers than white people relative to their population, according to recent data. Some families believe the newly reinstated Missing Persons Unit of the Kansas City Police Department isn’t doing enough to address that. Plus: How the University of Missouri is handling reports of immigration enforcement authorities picking up college students.

The Kansas City Police Department created an independent Missing Persons Unit in 2023. Two years later, the department reports progress, but as KCUR's Brandon Azim reports, the numbers mask impatience and frustration among some Black families.

UM System President Mun Choi last month signed an executive order outlining a process for law enforcement compliance. The move comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visit campuses around the country to detain those whose speech the Trump administration disagrees with. KBIA’s Aminah Jenkins reports on how the UM policy works for both staff and students.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Police Departmentmissing personBlack womenchildrenUMKCImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)policy
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
