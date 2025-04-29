Is KCPD making progress on cases of missing Black people?

Black people are reported missing in higher numbers than white people relative to their population, according to recent data. Some families believe the newly reinstated Missing Persons Unit of the Kansas City Police Department isn’t doing enough to address that. Plus: How the University of Missouri is handling reports of immigration enforcement authorities picking up college students.

The Kansas City Police Department created an independent Missing Persons Unit in 2023. Two years later, the department reports progress, but as KCUR's Brandon Azim reports, the numbers mask impatience and frustration among some Black families.

UM System President Mun Choi last month signed an executive order outlining a process for law enforcement compliance. The move comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visit campuses around the country to detain those whose speech the Trump administration disagrees with. KBIA’s Aminah Jenkins reports on how the UM policy works for both staff and students.

