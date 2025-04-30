© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why some Midwesterners are renting backyard chickens

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Backyard chickens are really popular this year, in part due to the high cost of eggs. Some people are even renting chickens.

In recent years, more and more people have welcomed chickens to their backyards. But for those who aren’t ready to fully commit, renting chickens is an option. Chicken rental businesses will provide everything you need, such as the coop, the food and the hens. And as Harvest Public Media’s Skyler Rossi reports, recent egg shortages at the grocery store are pushing more people to take a crack at creating their own egg supply.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox, and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today eggschickenlocal foodbird fluHarvest Public Media
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
