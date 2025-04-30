Why some Midwesterners are renting backyard chickens

Backyard chickens are really popular this year, in part due to the high cost of eggs. Some people are even renting chickens.

In recent years, more and more people have welcomed chickens to their backyards. But for those who aren’t ready to fully commit, renting chickens is an option. Chicken rental businesses will provide everything you need, such as the coop, the food and the hens. And as Harvest Public Media’s Skyler Rossi reports, recent egg shortages at the grocery store are pushing more people to take a crack at creating their own egg supply.

