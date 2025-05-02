A 'Star Wars' museum that's not far, far away

After Duncan Jenkins saw "Star Wars" for the first time, he embarked on a lifelong obsession. The Kansas City man has now amassed nearly 200,000 pieces of memorabilia — the second most complete collection in the world — stored in a museum next to his house.

As die-hard Star Wars fans celebrate "May the Fourth" this weekend, and Kansas City’s National Museum of Toys and Miniatures highlights action figures from the famous movie series, KCUR’s Julie Denesha checks out a private museum known as "The Sithsonian."

