Kansas City Today

Federal government cuts are hitting Kansas City's HUD office

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published May 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development office in Kansas City is dealing with federal government cuts. How will vital community resources be impacted?

Kansas City's HUD office provides a variety of critical services to the community, including fair housing investigations, disaster relief and tenant support. But due to recent federal government cuts, the agency has lost a large portion of its staff. Treka Henry, a senior program analyst in HUD's Office of Field Policy and Management, estimates around 30% of staff are now gone. Henry sat down with KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin to discuss the impact of this staffing shortage.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
