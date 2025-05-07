Federal government cuts are hitting Kansas City's HUD office

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development office in Kansas City is dealing with federal government cuts. How will vital community resources be impacted?

Kansas City's HUD office provides a variety of critical services to the community, including fair housing investigations, disaster relief and tenant support. But due to recent federal government cuts, the agency has lost a large portion of its staff. Treka Henry, a senior program analyst in HUD's Office of Field Policy and Management, estimates around 30% of staff are now gone. Henry sat down with KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin to discuss the impact of this staffing shortage.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.