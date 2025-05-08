Virtual teachers are filling more classes in Kansas City, Kansas

As the ongoing teacher shortage persists, school districts like Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools are using virtual teachers to get by. The number of students learning from remote, on-screen instructors has more than doubled, despite the move being intended as a stopgap.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools first implemented virtual instruction three years ago to address staffing shortages. But virtual learning poses unique educational and interpersonal challenges. The Kansas City Star's Sofi Zeman sat down with KCUR's Steve Kraske to share more about what she's heard from students, parents and teachers about their experience with virtual learning.

