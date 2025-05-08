© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Virtual teachers are filling more classes in Kansas City, Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published May 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

As the ongoing teacher shortage persists, school districts like Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools are using virtual teachers to get by. The number of students learning from remote, on-screen instructors has more than doubled, despite the move being intended as a stopgap.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools first implemented virtual instruction three years ago to address staffing shortages. But virtual learning poses unique educational and interpersonal challenges. The Kansas City Star's Sofi Zeman sat down with KCUR's Steve Kraske to share more about what she's heard from students, parents and teachers about their experience with virtual learning.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS)teacher shortageeducationremote learningteachers
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
