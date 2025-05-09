© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
He visited his grandpa's grave in Mexico. The U.S. blocked his return

By Lisa Rodriguez,
Byron J. Love
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A Roeland Park man legally protected under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was not allowed to reenter the United States after visiting a family grave in Mexico. He's now back on U.S. soil, after he sued the Trump administration. Hear what Evenezer Cortez Martinez has to say about his experience.

Cortez Martinez and his attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford spoke with KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin about the deportation and lawsuit.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

