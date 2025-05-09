He visited his grandpa's grave in Mexico. The U.S. blocked his return

A Roeland Park man legally protected under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was not allowed to reenter the United States after visiting a family grave in Mexico. He's now back on U.S. soil, after he sued the Trump administration. Hear what Evenezer Cortez Martinez has to say about his experience.

Cortez Martinez and his attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford spoke with KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin about the deportation and lawsuit.

