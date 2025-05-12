Josh Hawley's own brand of populism

Sen. Josh Hawley spent his first time in office building up his reputation as an arch-conservative — and in the Jan. 6 insurrection linked himself to President Trump and the MAGA movement. But in several ways, the Missouri senator is also positioning himself as a champion of the working class.

Robert Draper, domestic politics reporter for the New York Times, joined Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss the sometimes perplexing policy positions of Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

