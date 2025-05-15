Kansas colleges could lose years of progress on diversity efforts

The concept of diversity, equity and inclusion has been thrust into the political spotlight as President Donald Trump targets programs on college campuses that try to support historically underrepresented groups. But Kansas experts say that DEI is being misrepresented.

DEI efforts at universities are aimed at supporting people from identity groups traditionally underrepresented on campus. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

