Missouri Republicans defy voters on abortion and sick leave

Abortion is heading back to the ballot, after Missouri Republican lawmakers fell back on a little-used rule to shut down a Democratic filibuster and push through a ballot amendment to ban abortion again. They used the same maneuver to repeal a paid sick leave law — just months after Missouri voters approved both.

Steve Kraske spoke with Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio about the state of the Statehouse after the controversial decision, and the fate of abortion rights in Missouri.

