Freedom arrives for one Missouri inmate

Nearly 20,000 people are released from Missouri prisons each year. Going home is an adjustment — and a relief. Hear from one man who returned home after 37 years. Plus: Get caught up on news from around the metro.

Paige Spears was given more than a life sentence for an armed robbery where no one was physically injured. But in March, he walked free from the Farmington Correctional Center after 37 years behind bars. KBIA's Rebecca Smith brings us his story.

