Kansas City music stores get down to brass taxes

Buying a new band or orchestra instrument could get a lot more expensive. Kansas City music store owners have been hit hard by President Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs with Europe and China, and the path forward remains unclear. Plus: A prominent Kansas abortion clinic has a new leader with plans to expand access.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has raised taxes on imports from dozens of countries. It’s been a rough ride for small businesses that import goods from abroad — which includes music stores in Kansas City. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Three new members are joining the board of Wichita, Kansas, health care provider Trust Women, including a new president and CEO. KMUW's Rose Conlon reports how the new leader of the nonprofit plans to protect reproductive rights.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.