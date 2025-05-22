© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City music stores get down to brass taxes

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Buying a new band or orchestra instrument could get a lot more expensive. Kansas City music store owners have been hit hard by President Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs with Europe and China, and the path forward remains unclear. Plus: A prominent Kansas abortion clinic has a new leader with plans to expand access.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has raised taxes on imports from dozens of countries. It’s been a rough ride for small businesses that import goods from abroad — which includes music stores in Kansas City. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Three new members are joining the board of Wichita, Kansas, health care provider Trust Women, including a new president and CEO. KMUW's Rose Conlon reports how the new leader of the nonprofit plans to protect reproductive rights.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today tariffsDonald TrumpKansas City Small BusinessLocal BusinessReproductive rightsreproductive healthRoe v. WadeabortionGeorge Tiller
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR