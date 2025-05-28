ICE detains Kansas City, Kansas, crime victim

President Donald Trump has said his mass deportation campaign prioritizes immigrants who have committed violent crimes. But the family of a crime victim in Kansas City, Kansas, said authorities detained him, even though he was about to receive immigration protections.

The Trump administration has said it's focusing its deportation programs on immigrants who have committed violent crimes. But there are signs the federal government is targeting others as well. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a man from Kansas City, Kansas, who was about to receive legal protections was detained despite having applied for a certain kind of visa specifically for victims of crimes.

