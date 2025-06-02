Kansas City's stadium saga heads to high-stakes special session

The Missouri General Assembly is beginning a special session today, with the primary mission of passing an incentive package for the two Kansas City teams. But after years of drama over new stadiums, and a looming deadline on the Kansas side, the stakes are high.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR's government and politics reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates about what can be expected from the special session.

