A pothole solution?

Kansas City officials say they have filled potholes and cracks on 25% of the city’s streets as part of an ambitious road repair project...but experts and residents have concerns.

Kansas City officials report they have finished roughly one-fourth of a plan to repair the city's streets by filling thousands of potholes and cracks. KCUR’s Brandon Azim talked to residents and experts about how the effort is going so far.

