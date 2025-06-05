Missouri won't protect Bayer from pesticide lawsuits

Bayer’s herbicide Roundup has been subject to tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging the product causes cancer. A Missouri bill to shield Bayer from some of those lawsuits didn't pass during the spring legislative session, but it could be reintroduced in the future.

One of the many bills that didn’t cross the finish line during the spring legislative session in Missouri was backed by agricultural giant Bayer. The bill would have shielded Bayer from liability in certain lawsuits concerning its flagship herbicide Roundup, which some claimants say causes cancer. The bill is dead for now but, as St. Louis Public Radio’s Evy Lewis reports, it’s likely not the last Missouri will hear of it.

