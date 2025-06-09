Fear in Kansas City's immigration courts

Reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity at Kansas City immigration courts are causing some people to miss routine hearings out of fear, leading to orders for their deportation. Attorneys and advocates are trying to help.

An increasing number of immigrants in Kansas City are afraid to show up for court hearings because of ICE officials' presence, and advocates are concerned that could lead to more deportations. Local immigration attorney Angela Ferguson and KCUR reporter Peggy Lowe break down what’s happening and what those appearing in immigration court should know.

