'Dire conditions' at a Kansas ICE prison

Immigrant detainees at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, have reported denied medical care, prolonged detention and unequal treatment. It's drawing serious scrutiny to the conditions in ICE custody, and the ACLU is calling for changes.

Kansas City Star reporter Matthew Kelly explains what's happening on KCUR Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.