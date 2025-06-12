How Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' could hurt Kansans on Medicaid

Federal lawmakers are considering billions of dollars in Medicaid cuts, a proposal that has divided Republicans. Some Kansans who rely on the program are afraid they’ll lose coverage or benefits.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" would include $715 billion in cuts to Medicaid spending over the next decade, as part of an effort to lower spending and taxes. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on what that could mean for health care providers and the hundreds of thousands of Kansans who rely on Medicaid.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.