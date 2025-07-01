© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's IRS workers struggle after cuts

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. LoveCarter Galloway
Published July 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Many federal workers in Kansas City have seen their jobs and departments cut and their work devalued under the Trump administration. We're bringing you another conversation about the Department of Government Efficiency's impacts in town, this time with a local union representative for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Shannon Ellis, an IRS employee who works in the customer service department and is president of the National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 66 — representing more than 6,000 employees.

If you’re a current or former federal employee and you want to talk to KCUR about your work, email Nomin at nomin@kcur.org.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love, Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Carter Galloway
Email me at cgalloway@kcur.org
