Preserving Missouri's night sky

People across Missouri and Kansas are losing their starry views to light pollution. But the right lighting decisions can help preserve night skies and benefit animal and human health.

Missouri's Thousand Hills State Park is the 12th place in the world to earn a special title: urban night sky place. "The point of this certification is not to just get rid of all of the lights," the park superintendent says. "We just don’t want them pointing up so we can’t see the sky. Or pointing in our eyes so we can’t see at all." The Kansas News Service's Celia Llopis-Jepsen explains.

