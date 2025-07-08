© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri activists step up to comfort ICE detainees

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. LoveCarter Galloway
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

President Trump's mass deportation efforts have led to the arrests of tens of thousands of immigrants, some of whom end up at the Phelps County Jail in Rolla, Missouri. Now some local activists are trying to provide comfort and assistance to detainees stuck in an unfamiliar place.

A group known as Abide in Love is providing ICE detainees in Missouri with food, hygiene products, clothing, and access to phone calls and texting to contact their families. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

