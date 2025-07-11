© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Amateur archaeologists are digging into Kansas history

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Crews of volunteers are digging into the ruins of a 168-year-old mansion in Lecompton, Kansas, that belonged to a territorial governor. The work is done through the Kansas Historical Society's annual archaeological field school. Plus: Children’s author Derrick Barnes from Kansas City is known for books that are all about making Black kids feel seen.

Dozens of amateur archaeologists are digging into Kansas territorial history at the site of a pre-Civil War mansion near Lecompton, on the bluffs above the Kansas River. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us there.

Bestselling children’s author Derrick Barnes has a new book out called “I Got You.” It’s about Black joy and the bond between brothers. Barnes worked as a creative copywriter at Hallmark and later was a community outreach specialist at the Kansas City Public Library. Barnes talks with the library’s Laura Spencer about the impact of his Kansas City roots.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
