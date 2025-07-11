Amateur archaeologists are digging into Kansas history

Crews of volunteers are digging into the ruins of a 168-year-old mansion in Lecompton, Kansas, that belonged to a territorial governor. The work is done through the Kansas Historical Society's annual archaeological field school. Plus: Children’s author Derrick Barnes from Kansas City is known for books that are all about making Black kids feel seen.

Dozens of amateur archaeologists are digging into Kansas territorial history at the site of a pre-Civil War mansion near Lecompton, on the bluffs above the Kansas River. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us there.

Bestselling children’s author Derrick Barnes has a new book out called “I Got You.” It’s about Black joy and the bond between brothers. Barnes worked as a creative copywriter at Hallmark and later was a community outreach specialist at the Kansas City Public Library. Barnes talks with the library’s Laura Spencer about the impact of his Kansas City roots.

