Kansas City Today

How Missouri governors 'quietly dismantled' an ethics watchdog

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A new report has raised concerns that Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe and his predecessor have failed to fill vacancies at the Missouri Ethics Commission. As a result, the state watchdog has been unable to investigate dozens of complaints of ethical misconduct.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Star reporter Kacen Bayless about the conseqeunces of those vacancies — which Kehoe finally filled on Friday.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today Missouri legislatureethicsMissouri GovernorMike KehoeMike Parson
