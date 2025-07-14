How Missouri governors 'quietly dismantled' an ethics watchdog

A new report has raised concerns that Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe and his predecessor have failed to fill vacancies at the Missouri Ethics Commission. As a result, the state watchdog has been unable to investigate dozens of complaints of ethical misconduct.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Star reporter Kacen Bayless about the conseqeunces of those vacancies — which Kehoe finally filled on Friday.

