Kansas City Today

Multibillion-dollar Panasonic plant opens in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Panasonic's highly anticipated $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant opened in De Soto, Kansas, this week. But problems with Tesla, tariffs and tax breaks have investors worried. Leaders of the plant believe it's just a bump in the road.

The Kansas News Service's Zane Irwin covered the grand opening of the Panasonic plant, which aims to employ 4,000 people and have eight fully operational production lines by the end of 2026. He discussed its potential, future and possible challenges with Up to Date host Steve Kraske.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

