Can Kansas City's transportation death spiral be fixed?

In recent years, most Kansas City suburbs have cut transportation funding, which means fewer and slower buses. Local officials are racing to fix that. Plus: High school graduation rates in Kansas are higher than ever. But some people worry that the growth of credit recovery programs could be lowering standards for students.

Many suburbs in the Kansas City metro have fewer and slower buses because of cuts to transportation funding. Regional cooperation for transit programs also has been lacking. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates reports on how Kansas City’s transit system is in a death spiral, and what can be done to fix it.

In Kansas, some educators and community members worry that the growth of credit recovery in high schools may be boosting graduation rates without ensuring that students actually learn the material and meet state standards. The Kansas News Service's Suzanne Perez reports.

