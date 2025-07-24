© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Traveling hours to see a doctor in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Carter Galloway
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
In western Kansas, rural hospitals have been closing or are perpetually understaffed, leaving residents to drive anywhere from an hour to multiple hours for doctors appointments. Plus: Scientists are working on a new framework that factors climate trends into how we think about drought.

Western Kansas is the place for a quiet, rural lifestyle. But with that comes shortages when you need to see a doctor. Rural Kansans on average travel twice as far for medical care than their urban counterparts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that largely due to this difference in access to health care, rural residents are more likely to die early than urban residents. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

Drought is defined as an abnormal period of dryness. But climate change means today’s normal might not be the same as yesterday’s. Climatologists are now coming together to figure out how to characterize drought because their proclamations have real, practical consequences. Some federal policies that give farmers emergency relief money are tied to the drought monitor. Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk's Harshawn Ratanpal reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
