Kansas City Today

How Black teens feel about a new law protecting natural hair

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Carter Galloway
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Missouri recently became the 28th state to pass the CROWN Act, banning discrimination against Black students' hair. We'll head to a Kansas City salon to hear how local teens are reacting. Plus: Farmers worry that Trump's on-and-off tariffs could hurt America's reputation with one of their biggest buyers, China.

Hair salons and their Black clients are relieved Missouri has passed a law prohibiting discrimination against natural hair styles for Black people. The CROWN Act bans hair discrimination in schools, but not in the workplace. KCUR's Brandon Azim visited one salon to talk to clients about the new law.

China is a destination for many of the U.S. specialty agricultural products that have fewer options for sales at home and abroad. Negotiations between the U.S. and China over a new trade agreement have meant months of uncertainty and have left some specialty producers worrying about the future. Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today educationMissouri legislatureDiscriminationChinaagriculturetariffsTrade
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
