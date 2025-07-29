How Black teens feel about a new law protecting natural hair

Missouri recently became the 28th state to pass the CROWN Act, banning discrimination against Black students' hair. We'll head to a Kansas City salon to hear how local teens are reacting. Plus: Farmers worry that Trump's on-and-off tariffs could hurt America's reputation with one of their biggest buyers, China.

Hair salons and their Black clients are relieved Missouri has passed a law prohibiting discrimination against natural hair styles for Black people. The CROWN Act bans hair discrimination in schools, but not in the workplace. KCUR's Brandon Azim visited one salon to talk to clients about the new law.

China is a destination for many of the U.S. specialty agricultural products that have fewer options for sales at home and abroad. Negotiations between the U.S. and China over a new trade agreement have meant months of uncertainty and have left some specialty producers worrying about the future. Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan reports.

