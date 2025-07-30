© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
GOP redistricting could target Kansas City's U.S. House seat

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Carter Galloway
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Missouri is one of many states facing pressure from President Donald Trump to redistrict before the 2026 midterm elections. The 5th Congressional District, which encompasses Kansas City, could be targeted.

The state of Missouri is divided into eight congressional districts, six of which are held by Republicans and two by Democrats. Missouri lawmakers are being pressured by Trump to target Democratic Rep. Emanual Cleaver's seat in the 5th Congressional District, which represents Kansas City. It is part of a larger push to redistrict in multiple states to keep Republicans in power, even if the 2026 midterms are strong for Democrats.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Missouri Independent deputy editor Rudi Keller and University of Missouri-Kansas City political science professor Greg Vonnahme to discuss the issue.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
