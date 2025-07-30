GOP redistricting could target Kansas City's U.S. House seat

Missouri is one of many states facing pressure from President Donald Trump to redistrict before the 2026 midterm elections. The 5th Congressional District, which encompasses Kansas City, could be targeted.

The state of Missouri is divided into eight congressional districts, six of which are held by Republicans and two by Democrats. Missouri lawmakers are being pressured by Trump to target Democratic Rep. Emanual Cleaver's seat in the 5th Congressional District, which represents Kansas City. It is part of a larger push to redistrict in multiple states to keep Republicans in power, even if the 2026 midterms are strong for Democrats.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Missouri Independent deputy editor Rudi Keller and University of Missouri-Kansas City political science professor Greg Vonnahme to discuss the issue.

