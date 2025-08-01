© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Meet the summer regulars at one Kansas City pool

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Springs Aquatic Center in Kansas City is a popular place for kids to cool off or take a dive. Hear from the families spending their summer poolside. Plus: This year's All-Star game displayed an automated system to help umpires call balls and strikes. Could this system be used by the Kansas City Royals in future seasons?

We bring you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood spots, and the people who bring them to life. Reporter Jodi Fortino introduces us to the kids who are swimming, sliding and diving their summer days away at the Springs Aquatic Center.

This year's All-Star game featured a heavily debated topic in recent years: an automated system to help umpires call balls and strikes, called ABS. Though nothing official has been announced, there are indications the new system will be used by the Kansas City Royals and other Major League Baseball teams next season. Greg Echlin has more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today SwimmingPoolsSummercommunitybaseballMajor League BaseballsportsKansas City Royals
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR