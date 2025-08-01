Meet the summer regulars at one Kansas City pool

The Springs Aquatic Center in Kansas City is a popular place for kids to cool off or take a dive. Hear from the families spending their summer poolside. Plus: This year's All-Star game displayed an automated system to help umpires call balls and strikes. Could this system be used by the Kansas City Royals in future seasons?

We bring you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood spots, and the people who bring them to life. Reporter Jodi Fortino introduces us to the kids who are swimming, sliding and diving their summer days away at the Springs Aquatic Center.

This year's All-Star game featured a heavily debated topic in recent years: an automated system to help umpires call balls and strikes, called ABS. Though nothing official has been announced, there are indications the new system will be used by the Kansas City Royals and other Major League Baseball teams next season. Greg Echlin has more.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.