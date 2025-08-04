Missouri lawmakers vs. Missouri voters

The Missouri legislature spent a lot of time in the spring working to un-do laws that voters passed on November’s ballot — including paid sick leave and abortion. Now, a group called Respect Missouri Voters wants to stop lawmakers in Jefferson City from doing that.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with the Benjamin Singer, CEO of Show-Me Integrity and co-founder of Respect Missouri Voters, about the bipartisan and volunteer-run coalition aiming to protect citizen-led ballot measures from being overturned.

