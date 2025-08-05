Accessing non-medical gender-affirming care in Missouri

Missouri has banned medical gender-affirming health care for youth and some adults since 2023. But there are plenty of other forms of gender-affirming care happening in the state, and advocates say it’s saving lives. Plus: Missouri’s Medicaid program is about to go through a major change with the advent of federally imposed work requirements.

In 2023, the Missouri Legislature passed a law banning medical gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy, surgeries and puberty blockers. The ban impacts minors, as well as incarcerated adults and those using Medicaid. Advocates say non-medical forms of gender affirmation, such as haircuts, clothing choices, makeup or facial hair, are important when medical care is inaccessible. KBIA's Rebecca Smith spoke with the owners of some businesses that provide that care.

The Trump administration's recently enacted tax and spending bill requires Medicaid enrollees to work, be in school or volunteer in order to qualify. And although critics of such requirements believe they exist to kick eligible people out of the health care program, Missouri’s Medicaid director contends they could be implemented in an unobtrusive way. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports.

