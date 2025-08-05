Accessing non-medical gender-affirming care in Missouri

© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri has banned medical gender-affirming health care for youth and some adults since 2023. But there are plenty of other forms of gender-affirming care happening in the state, and advocates say it’s saving lives. Plus: Missouri’s Medicaid program is about to go through a major change with the advent of federally imposed work requirements.

In 2023, the Missouri Legislature passed a law banning medical gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy, surgeries and puberty blockers. The ban impacts minors, as well as incarcerated adults and those using Medicaid. Advocates say non-medical forms of gender affirmation, such as haircuts, clothing choices, makeup or facial hair, are important when medical care is inaccessible. KBIA's Rebecca Smith spoke with the owners of some businesses that provide that care.

The Trump administration's recently enacted tax and spending bill requires Medicaid enrollees to work, be in school or volunteer in order to qualify. And although critics of such requirements believe they exist to kick eligible people out of the health care program, Missouri’s Medicaid director contends they could be implemented in an unobtrusive way. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
