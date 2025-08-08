Lawrence and KU make their pitch to the World Cup

The eyes of the world will soon be on Arrowhead Stadium for a World Cup quarterfinal match. But Lawrence, Kansas, is also trying to get in on the action by promoting itself as the perfect training site for a team.

The World Cup soccer tournament is coming to Kansas City next summer. A total of six games will be played at Arrowhead, drawing in hundreds of thousands of soccer fans from across the globe. The University of Kansas and the city of Lawrence are pitching the Rock Chalk Park sports complex as a training ground for a World Cup team. Kansas Public Radio's Matthew Algeo reports.

