What's happening with the ICE detention center in Leavenworth?

By Madeline Fox,
Carter Galloway
Published August 14, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
A private prison company has fought for months to open an immigration detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas. Even though a court has temporarily barred the facility from holding detainees, CoreCivic has hired dozens of detention officers and is advertising more positions.

It’s been two months since a Kansas court temporarily blocked the company CoreCivic from reopening a former private prison as an immigration detention facility. The City of Leavenworth sought the order because CoreCivic has not obtained a special use permit — a requirement the company rejects. Seemingly undeterred by the legal setbacks, CoreCivic is now on a hiring spree. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda sat down with politics reporter Zane Irwin to discuss where things stand in Leavenworth.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
