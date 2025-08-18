© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri Republicans barrel toward gerrymandering

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published August 18, 2025 at 5:12 AM CDT
Missouri Republican lawmakers say it's likely they'll have a special session to redraw the state’s congressional lines and eliminate Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's seat. But could the effort backfire? Plus, we'll hear from Missouri state Rep. Michael Johnson of the Legislative Black Caucus about their plans to fight redistricting.

Missouri lawmakers probably didn’t think as the summer began that they’d likely return in the fall to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, the push from President Donald Trump to gerrymander Missouri's map could have huge consequences for state politics.

Missouri state Rep. Michael Johnson, a Democrat from Kansas City, is among the lawmakers pushing back against the Republican redistricting effort. On KCUR's Up To Date, Johnson tells Brian Ellison that the Legislative Black Caucus is ready to fight.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
