Prairie Village voters could 'abandon' their government

Voters in Prairie Village, Kansas, will be faced with an unusual question on their ballots in about three months: Shall the city abandon the mayor-council form of government? We'll hear about how a fight over zoning and housing wound up in a legal battle over the city government's structure itself.

Even if voters agree to "abandon" the current structure this November, though, there's no plan for replacing it with a different model. On KCUR's Up to Date, host Brian Ellison sat down with Johnson County Post reporter Juliana Garcia to discuss the issue.

