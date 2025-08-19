© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Prairie Village voters could 'abandon' their government

By Brian Ellison,
Carter Galloway
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:57 AM CDT
Voters in Prairie Village, Kansas, will be faced with an unusual question on their ballots in about three months: Shall the city abandon the mayor-council form of government? We'll hear about how a fight over zoning and housing wound up in a legal battle over the city government's structure itself.

Even if voters agree to "abandon" the current structure this November, though, there's no plan for replacing it with a different model. On KCUR's Up to Date, host Brian Ellison sat down with Johnson County Post reporter Juliana Garcia to discuss the issue.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today Prairie VillageJohnson Countylocal politicsElectionslocalmayor
Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway
