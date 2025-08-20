© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City med students help refugees navigate health care

By Laura Ziegler,
Carter Galloway
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
More than 3,000 refugees in Kansas City have gotten help acclimating to their new homes since 2014 thanks to Della Lamb Community Services. Many of these new arrivals face unique health challenges, so a local crew of medical students from Kansas City University is volunteering their help.

KCUR's Noah Taborda reports on how medical students and a refugee resettlement agency are giving refugees clarity in an otherwise obscure system.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
