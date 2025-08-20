Kansas City med students help refugees navigate health care

More than 3,000 refugees in Kansas City have gotten help acclimating to their new homes since 2014 thanks to Della Lamb Community Services. Many of these new arrivals face unique health challenges, so a local crew of medical students from Kansas City University is volunteering their help.

KCUR's Noah Taborda reports on how medical students and a refugee resettlement agency are giving refugees clarity in an otherwise obscure system.

