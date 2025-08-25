Why is Andrew Bailey joining Trump's FBI?

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey surprised many when he announced he would be stepping down from the role to become the co-deputy director of the FBI. It satisfied Bailey's ambition to join the Trump administration, but the role he'll play isn't clear yet.

Steve Kraske spoke with Justice reporter Jake Rosen of CBS News about Bailey's appointment on KCUR's Up To Date.

