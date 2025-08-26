Meet me at the fair

State fairs offer tradition, blue ribbons and fried classics like funnel cakes. And many fairgoers have traditions of their own. Harvest Public Media takes an audio tour of four state fairs around the Midwest. Also, Kansas is known for its massive wheat production, but it has fallen behind because of a lack of new hybrids. Seed companies and universities are making changes that could impact the farmers, and economy, of Kansas.

State fairs are a riot of sights, sounds and smells. Each year, as summer turns to fall, fairgoers take in livestock competitions, carnival rides and lots of fried foods. Harvest Public Media transports us to four state fairs across the Midwest.

Kansas is known as the bread basket of the world because of its massive wheat production. That's changed in recent years. With poor profits and drier climates, wheat has been harder to manage. But as Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports, new innovations could rejuvenate the wheat state.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.