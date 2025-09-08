Inside the 'very tense' Missouri special session

Missouri lawmakers are considering a new map of congressional districts and initiative petition reform during a special legislative session. A reporter from St. Louis Public Radio provides an inside look at last week's committee meetings, debate and testimonies.

The proposed map would split Kansas City, currently in U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's 5th District, across three different districts. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio about the proposed map and the conversations surrounding it during last week's "very tense" special legislative session, which continues this week.

