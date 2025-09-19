© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A Kansas City spin on 'American Gothic' and 'The Last Supper'

Published September 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City, Kansas, artist Harold Smith’s new series of paintings puts a personal spin on iconic works from art history by adding in his friends and neighbors. You can see these "Around the Way Folk, Saints in Uncommon Places" now at the Mulvane Art Museum in Topeka.

Kansas City, Kansas, artist Harold Smith’s new body of work reimagines famous paintings from the history of art, using people he grew up with. KCUR’s Julie Denesha has details.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.

