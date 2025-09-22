What to know about the recall election for Frank White Jr.

Election Day is just over a week away, and absentee voting is already underway, in the recall of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. We'll explain the backstory of this unusual special election, and what it means if you vote yes or no.

KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with Josh Merchant, who covers local government for the Beacon, to talk about the petition gathering, controversy and legal wrangling leaning up to the election.

