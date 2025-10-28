© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why a Kansas college runner collapsed in extreme heat

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
A Kansas college cross-country runner collapsed from exertional heat stroke during a blistering hot practice in August. Former athletes and trainers say this doesn't surprise them.

Delia Montes was one of two cross-country athletes at Dodge City Community College who were treated for heat-related conditions last summer after practicing on the hottest day of the year. Former athletes and trainers said this did not surprise them. KCUR's Carlos Moreno spoke with reporter Sam Zeff about a three-month investigation with The Midwest Newsroom into why coaches made her run on a dangerously hot day that nearly cost her life.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
