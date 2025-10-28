Why a Kansas college runner collapsed in extreme heat

A Kansas college cross-country runner collapsed from exertional heat stroke during a blistering hot practice in August. Former athletes and trainers say this doesn't surprise them.

Delia Montes was one of two cross-country athletes at Dodge City Community College who were treated for heat-related conditions last summer after practicing on the hottest day of the year. Former athletes and trainers said this did not surprise them. KCUR's Carlos Moreno spoke with reporter Sam Zeff about a three-month investigation with The Midwest Newsroom into why coaches made her run on a dangerously hot day that nearly cost her life.

