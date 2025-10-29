Kansas City's Throttle Dome offers a legal space for car sideshows

A Kansas City car salesman has opened a business hosting legal car sideshows. He hopes the space will make city streets safer, after years of complaints from businesses and residents about crowds and violence.

Screeching tires, drifting and loud smoking engines are the stuff of spinning car sideshows. But this time they’re not coming from downtown intersections. KCUR's Brandon Azim reports from inside Kansas City’s newest car pit, where doing donuts is legal.

